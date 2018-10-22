Sony Michel Injury: Here’s Reported Diagnosis For Patriots Running Back

The word is out on Sony Michel, and the New England Patriots appear to have dodged a huge bullet.

Michel left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a nasty-looking knee injury. He later was carted to the locker room and did not return to New England’s eventual 38-31 victory.

Many initially feared the worst for the rookie running back, but reports began trickling in Monday suggesting the injury wasn’t as bad as it looked.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport later tweeted this update following Michel’s MRI:

Sources: #Patriots RB Sony Michel’s knee injury is not considered serious following his MRI. His timetable isn’t clear, but this is pretty good news for their impressive rookie runner. He still could miss time, but if he does, it may not be much. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2018

Rapoport reported prior to Michel’s MRI that the “initial diagnosis” for his injury was an MCL sprain. Rapoport didn’t confirm or deny that diagnosis, and there still are a few missing pieces in this puzzle, but the important thing is that it appears Michel has avoided a season-ending injury.

It sounds like the 23-year-old will miss some game action, though. Should that happen, the Patriots — who already are thin at running back — may want to consider adding some backfield depth.

