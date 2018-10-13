This Brutal Knee Knockout At Bellator 207 Was Just Plain Devastating

UFC deservedly gets most of the MMA headlines — what with its post-fight brawls and political drama and whatnot.

But let’s not forget about Bellator MMA.

The American promotion regularly produces some of the sport’s best highlights, and Friday night’s Bellator 207 was no different. Case in point: Mandel Nallo’s devastating second-round knockout of Carrington Banks.

Check out this ridiculous standing knee:

Brutal.

Here’s another look:

This might be a candidate for knockout of the year. pic.twitter.com/VDB0UZo0qt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2018

With the victory, Nallo moved to 7-0 in his professional career with each win coming via stoppage. The 29-year-old also hasn’t had a fight go longer than 6 minutes, 49 seconds.

Banks, meanwhile, dropped to 7-2 after his second consecutive defeat.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/BellatorMMA