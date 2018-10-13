Red Sox Vs. Astros: Boston Reveals ALCS Roster Ahead Of Game 1 Vs. Houston

The American League Championship Series is here.

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros will meet Saturday night at Fenway Park in Game 1 of their seven-game series. Boston revealed its ALCS roster ahead of the series opener, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora will roll with the same group that beat the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Here’s the full roster:

We’ve got the same roster that won the last one! #DoDamage pic.twitter.com/xpDu2MkKKA — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 13, 2018

First baseman Mitch Moreland made the cut despite suffering a hamstring injury in Game 2 against the Yankees. Steven Wright, who went down with a knee injury prior to Game 1 of the ALDS, isn’t eligible to return until the World Series, should the Red Sox make it that far.

First pitch for Saturday’s Game 1 is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images