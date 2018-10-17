Tiger Woods Reveals Reasons For His Poor Ryder Cup 2018 Performance

Tiger Woods needed more rest to be at his best for his country.

The golf superstar blamed his Ryder Cup 2018 struggles on fatigue and lack of training Tuesday during a Q&A session at at Pebble Beach Links. Woods went 0-4 in the United States’ lopsided Ryder Cup loss to Europe and he believes the toll his comeback season took on his body is responsible for his poor record last month in France.

“It was just a cumulative effect of the entire season,” Woods said, per CBS’ Kyle Porter. “I was tired because I hadn’t trained for it. I hadn’t trained this entire comeback to play this much golf, and on top of that, deal with the heat and the fatigue and the loss of weight.”

Woods ended his six-year absence from the Ryder Cup in 2018. After basking in the fans’ warm greeting at Le Golf National, Woods endured a tournament to forget, as his career Ryder Cup record fell to 13-21-3.

Not only is he clear about what went wrong, he’s also certain about what he’d do differently if given the chance.

“I’d like to change that L to a W,” Woods said when asked how he’d approach a do-over. “That doesn’t feel very good, losing.”

Woods and his fellow American golfers must wait two years for the chance to put things right at the next Ryder Cup.

