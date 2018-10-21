Trolling The Ace? Red Sox Poke Fun At Chris Sale’s Belly Button Issues

As the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for the World Series, all eyes are on Chris Sale’s… belly button?

Yes, his belly button.

Sale on Saturday “revealed” the illness that plagued him during the American League Championship Series was caused by a belly button ring-induced infection. Fans unsurprisingly didn’t know whether to take the ace left-hander seriously.

But if this tweet from the Red Sox offers any indication, it’s that Sale is messing with us.

A real warrior, pitching through a belly button ring infection. pic.twitter.com/kPe0w7vOhS — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 21, 2018

Yeah, we’re getting trolled.

Despite his stomach and shoulder issues, Sale is on track to pitch Game 1 of the Fall Classic. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images