Watch Cordarrelle Patterson Juke Bears For Patriots Kickoff Return TD

Cordarrelle Patterson fumbled on a kickoff return in the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and the mistake resulted in seven points for the home team.

Patterson atoned for his mistake in the second quarter with a kickoff return for a touchdown, which trimmed the Bears’ lead to 17-14.

Here’s a look at Patterson’s return, one that included a few athletic juke moves to evade Bears special teams players.

Impressive.

Patterson is an explosive player with his mix of speed, elusiveness and quickness. He does make frustrating mistakes, both on special teams and as a wide receiver, but he’s also capable of making big plays like this one.

The Patriots fumbled twice in the first half, one by Patterson and another by rookie running back Sony Michel. Michel suffered a knee injury on the play and is questionable to return.

