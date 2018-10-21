Cowboys Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

First place is on the line when the Washington Redskins host the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 7 clash.

The Redskins lead the Cowboys by a half game atop the NFC East division. Dallas is hoping to reverse its struggle on the road, as it’s 0-3 away from AT&T Stadium this season.

Washington is aiming for back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images