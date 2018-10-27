Twitter Rips Manny Machado For Pimping Long Single In World Series Game 3

It’s safe to no one will be confusing Manny Machado with Johnny Hustle.

Machado has a history of not legging it out of the batter’s box, and the star shortstop added to his lack-of-effort collection Friday night in Game 3 of the World Series.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers owning a 1-0 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium, Machado surely thought he doubled his team’s lead when he scorched a screamer to left fielder. The four-time All-Star’s pimping showcase ended up looking wildly foolish, though, as the ball clanged off the wall, resulting in a long single for Machado.

Manny Machado thought he had a home run on this swing… It ended up only being a single. pic.twitter.com/ZF0ijtHdsa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2018

Given Machado’s laundry list of highlights such as this, Twitter unsurprisingly let him have it.

06010: “Nothing good comes from hustling.” Manny Machado: “Allow me to put that to the test.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 27, 2018

Manny Machado not in a huge hurry to hit the basepaths… pic.twitter.com/HzMgBFHJaF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2018

Manny Machado home to first…. 7.17 seconds — Daren Willman (@darenw) October 27, 2018

I've seen bakeries that didn't loaf as much as Machado just did. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 27, 2018

Machado has to be kidding. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) October 27, 2018

Maybe get some pep in your step next time, Manny.

