Twitter Rips Manny Machado For Pimping Long Single In World Series Game 3

It’s safe to no one will be confusing Manny Machado with Johnny Hustle.
Machado has a history of not legging it out of the batter’s box, and the star shortstop added to his lack-of-effort collection Friday night in Game 3 of the World Series.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers owning a 1-0 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium, Machado surely thought he doubled his team’s lead when he scorched a screamer to left fielder. The four-time All-Star’s pimping showcase ended up looking wildly foolish, though, as the ball clanged off the wall, resulting in a long single for Machado.
Given Machado’s laundry list of highlights such as this, Twitter unsurprisingly let him have it.
Maybe get some pep in your step next time, Manny.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports
