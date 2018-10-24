Watch Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Make Quick Save To Keep Senators Off Board

Brandon Carlo is making up for his rough overtime Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins defenseman helped keep Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators scoreless in the first when he assisted goalie Tuukka Rask with a puck that got behind him.

After a shot from the high slot found its way through the pads of Rask, Carlo jumped on the puck as it flirted with the red line and lifted it out of the crease.

Take a look:

Rask definitely owes Carlo a big thank you after that one.

The save paid off, as the Bruins were able to jump ahead to a 1-0 lead before the first came to a close.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports