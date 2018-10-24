Watch Red Sox Get To Clayton Kershaw, Score Two First-Inning Runs In Game 1

The Boston Red Sox wasted no time doing damage to the scoreboard in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Fenway Park was buzzing from the get-go, as Mookie Betts smacked a single off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw to lead off the game and proceeded to steal second base. The star outfielder wasn’t out on the basepaths for long, as Andrew Benintendi provided the game’s first run with an RBI knock to right field.

And just like that, the @RedSox take the first lead in Game 1! pic.twitter.com/GCmLt2h32j — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 24, 2018

After Benintendi advanced to second base thanks to Yasiel Puig’s throw home, J.D. Martinez doubled Boston’s lead when he stroked a one-out RBI single to left-center field.

The Red Sox have claimed victory in each of their last three World Series openers, and Tuesday’s first inning certainly helped the cause of continuing that trend.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports