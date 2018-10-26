Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Posterize Paul George With Thunderous Dunk

Jayson Tatum keeps adding to his poster collection.

The young Boston Celtics star famously hammered home a thunderous dunk on LeBron James in Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference finals. The Duke product took his next superstar victim Thursday night during the first quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After OKC point guard Dennis Schroder turned the ball over, Terry Rozier corralled it and rifled a pass upcourt to a streaking Tatum. Thunder star Paul George was in hot pursuit for the chase-down block, but Tatum rose up and hammered it on the superstar forward.

Take a look:

.@jaytatum0 throws it down to end the first 💪 pic.twitter.com/thAaVjqBQJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2018

Tatum surely will have years left of highlight-reel dunks, but it’s anyone’s guess as to which superstar he’ll put on his mantle next.

