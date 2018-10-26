Plan For J.D. Martinez In World Series Game 3 Not Clear Due To Ankle Injury

With the World Series now shifted to the National League ballpark, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a pretty big decision to make regarding his outfield.

The skipper likely will have to sit either Jackie Bradley Jr. or Andrew Benintendi at Dodger Stadium in order to make room for J.D. Martinez in the outfield and keep his bat in the lineup. But an ankle ailment possibly could keep Martinez out of the lineup altogether.

The slugger slipped and tweaked his ankle rounding second base during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. He was paid a brief visit by team medical personnel, but after jogging to prove he was fine he shooed them away.

It was clear in the ensuing innings and Game 2, however, that he wasn’t 100-percent.

With Martinez’s workload set to possibly increase in the upcoming games, Cora was mum on what the plan was for him in Game 3. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Cora said that Martinez was improving and that he’d continue treatment, but only offered a “we’ll see” when asked about what role he’ll play.

Having Martinez’s bat in the lineup is key for the Red Sox, so it will be interesting to see how ready he is come Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports