Watch Mookie Betts Hit First Career Postseason HR In Game 5 Vs. Dodgers

In what may be the last postseason game of 2018, Mookie Betts finally went deep.

The Boston Red Sox star, who hit 32 home runs during the regular season, entered Sunday having never hit a home run in a postseason game. But that changed in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the Red Sox ahead 2-1 and nobody on, Betts put a 2-2 slider from Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw into the seats.

Take a look:

MOOOOOOKIE! The MVP candidate comes through for the @RedSox with a solo shot in Game 5! pic.twitter.com/IbrXC3bYTA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

With the Red Sox able to clinch the Fall Classic on Sunday, it’s safe to say Betts’ first playoff dinger came at a pretty ideal time.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images