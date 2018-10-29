Watch J.D. Martinez Extend Red Sox’s Game 5 Lead With Seventh-Inning HR

The Boston Red Sox’s first four runs in Game 5 of the World Series all came by way of the long ball.

Steve Pearce launched a two-run shot in the first, then Mookie Betts added a solo homer in the sixth. And with the Red Sox up on the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in the seventh, slugger J.D. Martinez went deep.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left a 1-1 fastball over the plate to Martinez, who responded by uncorking a deep blast to straightaway center field, upping the lead to 4-1.

The homer from Martinez puts the Red Sox in an even better spot to clinch the Fall Classic on Sunday.

