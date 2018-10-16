Watch Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Smack Go-Ahead, 456-Foot Homer In Game 3

Steve Pearce was doing it all for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

In Game 3 of the Red Sox’s American League Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros, Pearce put his defensive abilities at first base on full display, and he also came up with a pretty huge hit at Minute Maid Park.

With the game locked up at two in the top of the sixth inning, Pearce drilled a solo homer to left off Astros reliever Joe Smith.

Take a look:

Steve Pearce FINALLY gets it out! After being ROBBED by Tony kemp in the 3rd, Pearce puts the @RedSox up 3-2 in the 6th with this HR! pic.twitter.com/nfH0wmbdnL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2018

Did the shot look like an absolute missile? Well, that’s because it was.

456 feet on the Pearce homer, 107 mph, 28 degrees. An absolute blast. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 16, 2018

In his last at-bat, Pearce was robbed of a would-be RBI extra-base hit thanks to a nice — albeit controversial — grab by Tony Kemp.

Suffice to say he made up for it in the sixth.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images