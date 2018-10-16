Tony Kemp Makes Sick Catch To Rob Red Sox In ALCS Game 3: Did Ball Hit Wall?

What’s a playoff baseball game without a little drama?
Down 2-1 in the third inning of Tuesday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Astros left fielder Tony Kemp made an acrobatic catch against the wall, saving the Astros from falling into a larger hole against the Boston Red Sox.
The 5-foot-6 Kemp tracked the Steve Pearce shot all the way to the wall, jumped up and fully extended before snagging the ball in the webbing of his glove. The Red Sox would go on to challenge the call, as some claimed to hear the ball hit off of the wall.
The umpires reconvened and stood by their original call. But not everyone was convinced it was the right call.
Was it a catch? You be the judge.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
