Tony Kemp Makes Sick Catch To Rob Red Sox In ALCS Game 3: Did Ball Hit Wall?

What’s a playoff baseball game without a little drama?

Down 2-1 in the third inning of Tuesday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Astros left fielder Tony Kemp made an acrobatic catch against the wall, saving the Astros from falling into a larger hole against the Boston Red Sox.

The 5-foot-6 Kemp tracked the Steve Pearce shot all the way to the wall, jumped up and fully extended before snagging the ball in the webbing of his glove. The Red Sox would go on to challenge the call, as some claimed to hear the ball hit off of the wall.

The umpires reconvened and stood by their original call. But not everyone was convinced it was the right call.

One reason I think the #RedSox challenged Tony Kemp's incredible catch at the wall wasn't how it LOOKED. It was how it SOUNDED. The audio on the play clearly sounded as though the ball hit the wall first. But there was no shot on the replay that confirmed that. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 16, 2018

Was it a catch? You be the judge.

