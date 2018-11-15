76ers GM ‘Nervous’ About Jimmy Butler Trade, Knows It’s ‘Big Risk’

Elton Brand knew there were plenty of risks when trading for Jimmy Butler, and the Philadelphia 76ers general manager isn’t 100 percent confident the acquisition will pan out.

Philly traded for the 29-year-old when they sent Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Butler can opt out of his contract after the season concludes, so it’s possible the 76ers shipped away a lot for just a rental.

Brand knew the transaction could be risky given how Butler’s time in Minnesota ended. But at the end of the day he thinks the trade was the right move for the team.

“I’m nervous. I’m still a little nervous that it’s gonna work out, but I’m excited,” Brand said during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” as transcribed by ForTheWin. “And I think it will. But it’s a big, big trade for the city, for our team. We lost two of our not cornerstone pieces but pieces that were homegrown and beloved in the locker room, within the organization and the city. So I’m taking a big risk here.”

Only time will tell how the Butler-76ers relationship will pan out. But he can start by making a good impression on his new team and fanbase Wednesday night when he makes his Philadelphia debut.

