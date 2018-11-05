Alex Cora Named Manager Of Year Finalist After Historic Red Sox Season

In what should come as a shock to no one, Alex Cora officially was named as a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year Award on Monday.

To say the Boston Red Sox skipper had an amazing year would be an understatement. Cora led the Sox to a franchise-best 108 wins and capped off his historic first year with a World Series title.

That’s 👏 Our 👏 Manager 👏 Shoutout to @ac13alex, a Manager of the Year finalist! pic.twitter.com/cE1Xd7Fpba — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 5, 2018

Cora does face some stiff competition in the category, going up against Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who compiled a 90-72 record this season, and Oakland Athletics’ Bob Melvin, who finished the 2018 campaign with a 97-65 record and led his team to the AL Wild Card Game where they ultimately were knocked out by the New York Yankees.

While Cora certainly seems like a no-brainer to win, we will have to wait until Nov. 13 to see the results.

