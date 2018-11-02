Alex Cora, Red Sox To Bring World Series Trophy To Puerto Rico On Saturday

Alex Cora’s next homecoming will be so unforgettable some friends of his have decided to come along.

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday in a statement they’ll bring the World Series trophy to the Caguas, Puerto Rico, where they will celebrate the team’s 2018 triumph in the manager’s hometown. Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and president & CEO Sam Kennedy will join Saturday’s pilgrimage, as will hitting coach Andy Barkett, first-base coach, Tom Goodwin and advanced scouting/statistical analysis coach Ramon Vazquez.

But Cora’s hometown party wouldn’t be complete without some Red Sox players. Brock Holt, Sandy Leon, Eduardo Rodriguez, Christian Vazquez and David Price also will travel to Caguas as part of the high-profile Red Sox delegation.

Caguas Mayor William Miranda Torres will meet the Red Sox when their team-themed JetBlue plane lands in San Juan Puerto Rico and escort them to Caguas.

In addition to the celebration, The World Series celebration also will have a charitable purpose. JetBlue will donate $1 for every passenger who travels on the Red Sox plane in November to aid ongoing Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

This trip will represent the second relief journey the Red Sox have made to Caguas. They delivered nearly 10 tons of supplies Jan. 30 at Cora’s behest to help residents endure Maria’s aftermath.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images