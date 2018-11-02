NFL Rumors: Patriots Weren’t Close To Making Deal At NFL Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots normally are fairly busy around the NFL trade deadline, as Bill Belichick never is afraid to make moves in order to fix the holes in his roster.

That was not the case this season, however. Despite rumors of New England’s desire to acquire a marquee receiver, namely Demaryius Thomas or Golden Tate, the Patriots let the deadline pass without making headlines.

Belichick’s quiet deadline reportedly was due to lack of options as opposed to practiced restraint.

“With the Patriots, first of all, they are always thinking of contingency plans,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport told WEEI’s “Kirk And Callahan” on Friday. “I wasn’t surprised that they were having these conversations about receivers. My understanding was they never got close to doing a deal. As of Tuesday, they were out on Demaryius Thomas. They were in on Golden Tate, but not like the Eagles were. I don’t ever think the Patriots would give a third-rounder for a 30-year-old receiver who is coming up on free agency. That would just never happen.”

Rapoport reported Monday that New England was interested in a receiver in part because of the lack of certainty surrounding Josh Gordon’s situation. The star receiver has performed well since the Patriots acquired him prior to Week 3, but the Patriots are playing it “day-to-day” when it comes to Gordon, according to Rapoport.

“As far as the Patriots are concerned with Josh Gordon, it is simply he is on the team until he is not. But, they are always preparing for what could happen. They went into this situation with eyes open. They knew what kind of player he was. Great player, incredible potential. They knew what kind of person he is and the kind of demons he battled. I think for anyone who has dealt with someone battling addiction, very, very serious addiction, someone that has rightened his career and his life, you take it on a day-by-day basis. I think that is how the Patriots are taking it.”

Gordon reportedly was supposed to be disciplined for tardiness during the first quarter of the Pats’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, but the receiver jogged onto the field for the first snap and played a majority of the game at New Era Field.

The 27-year-old thanked the Patriots on Friday for all the help they’ve given him since he arrived and noted he couldn’t have landed in a better scenario after the Cleveland Browns elected to part ways with him.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images