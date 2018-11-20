Bill Belichick Explains Why He Questioned Tom Brady On Touchdown Throw

NFL Films caught an interesting exchange between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady during the New England Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers.

After Brady completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon, Belichick asked his quarterback who he was targeting on the play.

“Who were you throwing that to?” Belichick asked.

“That was to Josh,” Brady answered.

Belichick asked because wide receiver Julian Edelman also reached for the pass.

“When I saw Julian jump for the ball, I thought that he thought it was going to him,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI’s “OMF” show. “And then it kind of went over, and it was a little short for Gordon and a little long for Julian. But then when I went back and looked at the play on film, I think Tom was definitely throwing to Gordon. On the field at the time, I wasn’t sure. I mean, it’s unusual to have two guys open like that. You’re hoping for one. Luckily we had two there.”

Some hot-take artists took Belichick’s curiosity as a shot at his quarterback.

