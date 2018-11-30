Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Gritty Shootout Win Over Islanders

On the night of the Rick Middleton’s number retirement ceremony, the Boston Bruins sure came through with a “nifty” finish.

The B’s earned a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night at TD Garden. Neither side could score through three-and-a-half rounds of the shootout, but Ryan Donato — playing in his first game since getting called up from Providence on Wednesday — buried the winner in the fourth round.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded the Bruins’ ability to grind in the win. To hear what he said to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

