Bruins Continue To Find Different Ways To Win Without Full Roster

Given the way the Bruins’ roster has been impacted by injuries, any win for Boston nowadays is one it had to grind out.

That again was the case Thursday night, when the Bruins beat the visiting New York Islanders 2-1 in a shootout at TD Garden.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Brad Marchand came through with a power-play goal, which ultimately forced overtime. Tuukka Rask made big saves all game, but especially in overtime and the shootout, the latter of which he made four straight stops. And then it was Ryan Donato, fresh off his call-up from Providence, scoring the winner in the shootout.

