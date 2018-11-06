Bruins Honor Champion Red Sox To Complete World Series Victory Lap

The Boston Red Sox’s World Series celebration reached its final stop Monday night.

After being honored by the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, the Red Sox were honored by the Boston Bruins prior to the B’s contest with the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins played postseason highlight video before welcoming Red Sox owner John Henry, president and CEO Sam Kennedy and right-hander Joe Kelly to the ice along with the World Series trophy.

Kelly then made his way to center ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

The Red Sox have had a busy week since defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the Fall Classic, but now it looks like the champs can finally rest.

