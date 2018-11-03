Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge Twitter Conversation Makes Yankees Fans Go Crazy

Bryce Harper to the New York Yankees: confirmed.
Well, not really.
The Washington Nationals star outfielder is set to become a free agent this winter, and he will garner a huge contract from whichever team is willing to shell out the dough for the former National League MVP.
Talk of Harper heading to the Yankees has circulated for a while now, as the Bronx Bombers always are a candidate to spend a lot of money.
Harper stoked the flames Friday when he had a quick back-and-forth with Yankees star Aaron Judge on Twitter.
After Harper posted a picture of “MLB The Show 19” with himself on the cover, the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year offered congratulations on the star landing on the cover of the popular game.
Harper responded in kind.
This, naturally, set Yankees Twitter into a tizzy.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
