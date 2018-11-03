Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge Twitter Conversation Makes Yankees Fans Go Crazy

Bryce Harper to the New York Yankees: confirmed.

Well, not really.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder is set to become a free agent this winter, and he will garner a huge contract from whichever team is willing to shell out the dough for the former National League MVP.

Talk of Harper heading to the Yankees has circulated for a while now, as the Bronx Bombers always are a candidate to spend a lot of money.

Harper stoked the flames Friday when he had a quick back-and-forth with Yankees star Aaron Judge on Twitter.

After Harper posted a picture of “MLB The Show 19” with himself on the cover, the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year offered congratulations on the star landing on the cover of the popular game.

👀 @BHarper3407! First the Home Run Derby and now the cover of @MLBTheShow. Congrats man! #playstationambassador — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) November 2, 2018

Harper responded in kind.

Thanks big man. Means a lot!🙌🏻 https://t.co/RQIrryxkvC — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) November 2, 2018

This, naturally, set Yankees Twitter into a tizzy.

Future teammate? 🙏 — Andrew (@BoredOnToilet) November 2, 2018

Do I have your permission to overreact and say that this means you're signing with the Yankees?! I'm gonna do it anyways. — Dennis (@DennisJordan77) November 2, 2018

Bryce that porch is calling for you in the Bronx.

Family can live in Westchester County, only a small toll to the Bronx. As Britton pointed out the Yanks take care of the families at the games. Hope you and Judge become teammates soon!! — Marguerite Allard (@mc_allard) November 3, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images