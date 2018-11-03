Batman Inspires Tom Brady In Latest Hype Video For Rushing Milestone

Tom Brady is 3 yards away from an important career milestone, as he currently sits at 997 career rushing yards heading into Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The New England Patriots quarterback has stated his desire to reach the 1,000-yard plateau on the ground, so with the number firmly within his reach he had to channel Gotham’s Dark Knight to prepare him for his rushing quest.

Brady posted a hype video to Instagram on Friday in which he mixed some of his memorable rushing highlights with scenes from “The Dark Knight Rises.” He even opened the hype video with one of the film’s more memorable monologues.

Take a look at the video here.

The 41-year-old quarterback isn’t exactly the most fleet of foot. While he is adept at the quarterback sneak, anytime Brady takes off from the pocket and “turns on the jets,” it looks like he’s dragging his feet through a puddle of cement.

Brady, of course, will reach the milestone because of his longevity and not his speed. TB12 would be the 97th quarterback to hit the 1,000-yard mark, and of those other 96 signal-callers, only Brett Favre played in more games than Brady.

Will Bruce Wayne’s words be enough to get Brady those elusive 3 yards? We’d never doubt the Caped Crusader. Or Brady, for that matter.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images