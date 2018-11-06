Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Reacts To Fine, Takes Shot At Nuggets’ Jamal Murray

Kyrie Irving isn’t living with regret.

The star point guard let his frustration boil over Monday night following the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets. Irving took great exception to Jamal Murray — who posted a career-high 48 points — hoisting up a 3-pointer with the clock expiring in an apparent attempt to eclipse the 50-point threshold. Irving appeared to exchange words with Murray before launching the basketball into the Pepsi Center stands.

Irving paid the price for his actions Tuesday when he was hit with a $25,000 fine by the NBA. The Celtics star has no qualms with his punishment, but his opinion on Murray’s last-second heave hasn’t changed.

Kyrie Irving on his fine: “Well deserved.” Took full responsibility for his actions, but also noted of Jamal Murray, “You just don’t play basketball like that. … it’s just petty, it’s immature. But we’ll see him again though.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 6, 2018

Kyrie Irving called Jamal Murray a “thirsty player” for going after 50 points on the final possession last night. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 6, 2018

Kyrie Irving: “I felt disrespected after the game. So your career-high ball goes in the stands.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 6, 2018

Murray admitted after the game that the shot was fueled by emotion, but that line of reasoning evidently isn’t flying with Irving.

Circle March 18 on your calendars, basketball fans. We have a feeling Irving and the Celtics will be playing with a little extra juice when Murray and the Nuggets pay their lone visit of the season to TD Garden.

