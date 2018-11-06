Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Reacts To Fine, Takes Shot At Nuggets’ Jamal Murray

Kyrie Irving isn’t living with regret.
The star point guard let his frustration boil over Monday night following the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets. Irving took great exception to Jamal Murray — who posted a career-high 48 points — hoisting up a 3-pointer with the clock expiring in an apparent attempt to eclipse the 50-point threshold. Irving appeared to exchange words with Murray before launching the basketball into the Pepsi Center stands.
Irving paid the price for his actions Tuesday when he was hit with a $25,000 fine by the NBA. The Celtics star has no qualms with his punishment, but his opinion on Murray’s last-second heave hasn’t changed.
Murray admitted after the game that the shot was fueled by emotion, but that line of reasoning evidently isn’t flying with Irving.
Circle March 18 on your calendars, basketball fans. We have a feeling Irving and the Celtics will be playing with a little extra juice when Murray and the Nuggets pay their lone visit of the season to TD Garden.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
