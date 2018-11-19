Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

The postseason is looming, and now is the time to roll the dice if you are making that last push for the playoffs.
Some notable injuries befell players in Week 11, meaning the waiver wire could be getting hit hard soon. There remain a few somewhat viable options available, but through 11 weeks of action, the choices certainly will be limited.
So, who should you consider adding in Week 12? Here are some of the best options at each position who are owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (57 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The interceptions still remain a bit of a problem, but Dalton at least has a cannon and connects for touchdowns.
He’s posted at least one touchdown pass every game this season, including multi-touchdowns showings in seven of his 10 contests. However, that is counteracted to a degree by 10 interceptions so far, although four came in a hideous Week 3 game.
But in Week 11, he completed 19 of his 36 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. And considering the lack of stability at the quarterback position right now, Dalton usually is good for a fine enough performance with “boom” potential.
Other quarterbacks to target: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Dak Prescott (DAL)
Running Back: Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (61 percent owned)
The best thing about the Bucs being a train wreck under center is that it recently opened the door for Barber to turn in a couple of decent performances.
The running back pool in fantasy has become incredibly thin, but Barber logged 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Tampa’s Week 11 loss to the Giants. Though it was his first 100-yard game of the season, he has now rushed for 60 yards in three of his last five games and scored a touchdown in two of his last four.
He’s not exactly the most encouraging running back, but few available are getting his volume of carries.
Other running backs to target: Jalen Richard (OAK), Josh Adams (PHI), Royce Freeman (DEN)
Wide Receiver: D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (39 percent owned)
Moore has gone off in enough performances now to warrant some attention in fantasy leagues.
In the Panthers’ narrow Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions, he caught seven of his eight targets for 157 yards (although 82 of those came on one play) and a touchdown. His TD grab came on what would have been the game-tying score if the Panthers had kicked the PAT, but the fact quarterback Cam Newton is trusting him in big spots is encouraging.
Like many on the waiver wire, Moore presents a high-risk, high-reward option, but the potential explosiveness on a weekly basis sure is tantalizing.
Other wide receivers to target: Tre’Quan Smith (NO), Anthony Miller (CHI), Christian Kirk (ARI)
Tight End: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (61 percent owned)
McDonald makes a second straight appearance on this list, but he probably won’t be making a third, as his stock keeps rising.
After an inconsistent start to his season, McDonald now has made a touchdown catch in each of his last two games. In the Steelers’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, McDonald caught half of his six targets, meaning he’s now been targeted at least six times in three of his last five games. Considering few other largely unowned tight ends are getting those kinds of targets, you probably should scoop up McDonald now.
Other tight ends to target: Ed Dickson (SEA), Jonnu Smith (TEN)
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
