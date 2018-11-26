Henry Anderson’s Fiancée Wasn’t Fan Of Cordarrelle Patterson’s Groin Grab

Saryn Rorie is protective of her man and rightfully so.

The fiancée of New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson was not thrilled with Cordarrelle Patterson’s actions Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Late in the game, CBS cameras caught the New England Patriots running back/wide receiver grabbing a whole lot of a very private area for Anderson in an attempt to get out from under a pile.

After the game, Patterson offered a simple reason for grabbing the Stanford product’s junk, noting he didn’t need Anderson’s um … stuff in his face.

As any good fiancée would, Rorie took to Twitter to make sure Patterson knows that’s her guy.

Ummmmm Henry is mine……. https://t.co/dEUY5W0vh6 — SARYN RORIE (@SarynRorie) November 25, 2018

A+ Twitter banter from Rorie.

Luckily for all parties involved, Anderson didn’t feel Patterson’s grab, suggesting the wide receiver missed his mark.

We’ll have to wait a few weeks to see if there’s another rendezvous between Patterson and Anderson as the two teams close out the regular season at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images