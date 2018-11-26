Why Bill Belichick Was Noticeably Upbeat After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

It’s safe to say Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots had a good holiday.

The Patriots, who were throttled by the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, got back to their winning ways after their bye week, dispatching the New York Jets 27-13 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

There were a number of things to get excited about for New England in its Week 12 win, including a Rob Gronkowski touchdown, a career day for Sony Michel and a solid defensive effort against an AFC East rival, no less. And if you ask Belichick, the victory was a perfect way to cap off Turkey Day.

Bill Belichick, on @OMFonWEEI, about seeming a bit upbeat after a win over the rival Jets. “No better way to celebrate Thanksgiving,” he says, before noting all division wins on the road are great. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 26, 2018

The Patriots now are 2-0 on the road against division foes this season and can pull off a trifecta with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. But first, New England will look to take care of business this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings pay a visit to Gillette Stadium.

