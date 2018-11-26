Why Bill Belichick Was Noticeably Upbeat After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

It’s safe to say Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots had a good holiday.
The Patriots, who were throttled by the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, got back to their winning ways after their bye week, dispatching the New York Jets 27-13 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
There were a number of things to get excited about for New England in its Week 12 win, including a Rob Gronkowski touchdown, a career day for Sony Michel and a solid defensive effort against an AFC East rival, no less. And if you ask Belichick, the victory was a perfect way to cap off Turkey Day.
The Patriots now are 2-0 on the road against division foes this season and can pull off a trifecta with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. But first, New England will look to take care of business this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings pay a visit to Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP