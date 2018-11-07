James White, Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel All Practicing For Patriots

The New England Patriots held their now-weekly walk-through Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots wore helmets but not jerseys or pads during their first practice session of the week. It was difficult to take full attendance during the session, but running backs Sony Michel (knee) and James White (knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and guard Shaq Mason (calf) all participated.

That’s a good sign for the Patriots’ offense, which was without Michel, Gronkowski and Mason on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots still put up 31 points on Green Bay’s defense.

The Patriots take on the Titans on Sunday in Tennessee. Michel reportedly is expected to play while Gronkowski is considered “week to week.” White injured his knee Sunday but came back into the contest. He said after the game his knee was fine.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images