Kyrie Irving Gushes Over Thanksgiving Feast In Resurfaced 2011 Tweet

Kyrie Irving doesn’t care for Thanksgiving, at least not presently.

The Boston Celtics guard made waves Wednesday night when he said “F— Thanksgiving” as he left his media scrum after the C’s loss to the New York Knicks. Presumably, the animosity is rooted in his Native American heritage, as his mother had roots in the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and both he and his sister were welcomed into the tribe this past summer.

Irving on Thursday morning kind of walked back his comments, apologizing for the profanity while saying he didn’t mean disrespect to those that celebrate it respectfully.

But since there’s a tweet for everything, a post from a then-19-year-old Irving had him very much enjoying the food aspect of the holiday.

I cannot wait for thanksgiving…Mac and cheese corn bread greens ham cranberry sauce mashed pots potato salad and etc lol…#familyfeast — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 20, 2011

Obviously perspectives can change, and we’re not casting judgement either way for how Irving feels.

