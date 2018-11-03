LaVar Ball Reemerges With Absurd Claim He Could Coach Lakers ‘With Eyes Closed’

Ever since the ink dried on LeBron James’ contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, LaVar Ball has made himself scarce.

Some suggested it might have been due to fear of James, but Lonzo Ball’s dad apparently isn’t that scared of old No. 23.

Just as news dropped Friday that Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson had a heated meeting with head coach Luke Walton earlier this week, LaVar Ball reemerged and he was as outlandish as ever, telling Sky Sports he could coach the Lakers “with his eyes closed.”

“If you have Lonzo and you have the best player in the world which is LeBron James, how do you not win a Championship?” LaVar Ball said.

“My prediction for this season is a championship. If they need help to shoot I’ll coach them. I can coach them with my eyes closed. There’s only one way to beat the Golden State Warriors is to go faster than them.

“If you have length and speed you can beat them.”

If LaVar Ball keeps running his mouth it likely won’t sit well with James. While the star forward seems to like playing with Lonzo Ball, it’s doubtful he will put up with the circus his father creates. A continued sideshow from LaVar Ball could only mean a few things: either James will ask the Lakers to trade Lonzo Ball in order to rid himself and the Lakers of LaVar, or perhaps they could just make him disappear for a while.

That’s only kind of a joke.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports