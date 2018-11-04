NFL

Lions Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

by on Sun, Nov 4, 2018 at 10:00AM

The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will meet Sunday afternoon in one of Week 9’s marquee matchups.

The 3-4 Lions currently are in last place in the NFC North, but a win against the 4-3 Vikings would put Detroit back in the thick of the division race. Minnesota is looking to rebound from a tough home loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Here’s how and when to watch Lions vs. Vikings:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

