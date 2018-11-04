Patriots Vs. Packers: Rob Gronkowski (Back) Reportedly Might Not Play

The New England Patriots might be down of their biggest weapons Sunday night.

There is “concern” over whether Rob Gronkowski (back) will play against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing sources. The star tight end has battled back and ankle injuries throughout the 2018 NFL season.

Patriots rookie running Sony Michel (knee) reportedly also is questionable for Sunday night’s game.

Patriots will test TE Rob Gronkowski (back) and RB Sony Michel (knee) pregame, but there is concern about whether both players listed as questionable will be able to play tonight vs Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

The news on Gronkowski certainly is discouraging, but the fact that Michel already is close to returning from his ugly knee injury is a good sign for the Patriots. But players, as Schefter noted, will test their ailments before Sunday night’s kickoff.

Of course, Gronkowski and Michel aren’t the only big names football fans are following during Week 9.

