MLB Rumors: Mets Nearing Trade For Mariners’ Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano?

The Seattle Mariners already swung a huge trade with the New York Yankees. Now, the M’s could be shifting their focus from the Bronx to Queens.
Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing league sources, that there is “significant momentum” toward a deal that would send Mariners closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano to the New York Mets.
The deal isn’t done yet, as Passan outlined some of the hurdles that remain in completing the blockbuster, including Cano’s no-trade clause and potential physicals. But it would be a massive move by the Mets, even without knowing the prospects they’ll need to relinquish to complete such a deal.
The New York Post’s Joel Sherman also chimed in Thursday, reporting the Mets don’t feel like they’re close to a trade for Diaz and/or Cano. But the Mets and Mariners are “definitely in discussion,” per Sherman, so perhaps it’s just a matter of time before Diaz and Cano head to the Big Apple.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi confirmed Passan’s report, with a source telling him talks are “intensifying” between the Mets and Mariners.
The deal could be centered around how much of Cano’s contract the Mets are willing to absorb, but they’ll likely need to include prospects in the trade, too. And The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn are two names being tossed around.
Fancred’s Jon Heyman has gathered similar information, adding even more fuel to the rumors that Diaz and Cano could play for the Mets in 2019.
Diaz is coming off a sensational season as Seattle’s ninth-inning man, recording an MLB-best 57 saves and a 1.96 ERA. The hard-throwing right-hander totaled 124 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings (15.2 K/9) and finished eighth in American League Cy Young voting.
Cano, meanwhile, was limited to just 80 games thanks to an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The eight-time All-Star batted .303 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and an .845 OPS.
One could argue Diaz is the best closer in baseball. He’ll be just 25 years old on Opening Day and is under team control for four more seasons. He’s both an excellent pitcher and a valuable asset for the Mariners, who are in the midst of a fire sale after finishing third in the AL West with an 89-73 record.
The Mariners have a decision to make, though: Do they trade Diaz on his own in order to land the best prospect package possible? Or do they trade him along with Cano as a way to get rid of most, if not all, of the second baseman’s contract? Cano, 36, is slated to earn $120 million over the next five seasons.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP