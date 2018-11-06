Napoli Vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Game Online

Can Napoli do the unthinkable and upset the UEFA Champions League odds?

The Italian club will host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday at San Paolo Stadium in a Champions League Group C game. Napoli sits second in the group standings and can pull four points ahead of third-place PSG with a win. PSG needs at least a draw in order to stay out of a desperate position with just two games remaining in the group stage.

The teams drew 2-2 on Oct. 24 in Paris in their most recent meeting, with Napoli twice taking the lead only to surrender it.

This game will have no shortage of attacking star-power, as both sides boast attacking forces most other teams around the world envy. Fans should watch closely to see whether PSG’s Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani can out-gun Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

Here’s how to watch Napoli vs. PSG online.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/B/R Football