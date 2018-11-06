Inter Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Does FC Barcelona’s perfect UEFA Champions League record represent something more substantive than a hot start?

We’ll learn the answer Tuesday at San Siro Stadium when Barcelona takes on Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League Group B game. Barcelona sits atop the group standings with nine points from three games and can clinch first place in its pool with a victory over second-place Inter. Meanwhile, the Italian hosts can book their spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Barcelona and if Tottenham and PSV draw in the other Group B game.

Lionel Messi is available to play for Barcelona, having recovered from the the broken arm he suffered Oct. 20 that sidelined him for three games. However, fans must wait until one hour before kickoff to learn whether Messi will be in the starting lineup, on the substitutes bench or out of the gameday squad altogether.

Barcelona beat Inter 2-0 on Oct. 24 at Nou Camp in the teams’ first meeting of the season. Will fortunes flip when they face off at one of Italian soccer’s hallowed grounds?

Here’s how to watch Inter versus Barcelona online.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images