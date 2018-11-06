Tom Brady Gushes Over Josh Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson After Beating Packers

The vibe was pretty good inside the Patriots locker room late Sunday night.

New England rattled off 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 31-17 Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers, earning their sixth straight victory as they continue to look like a runaway train.

As always is the case when the Pats get a win, cameras were rolling inside the locker room as players trickled in and celebrated. This week, it showed owner Robert Kraft giving some love to Josh McDaniels and Josh Gordon, as well as Bill Belichick and Matthew Slater’s message for the team.

During the nearly one minute video, however, you see quarterback Tom Brady heaping praise onto Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson.

(You can watch the full celebration here)

Gordon finished the night with five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Patterson, who has been used as a running back the past two games, logged 11 carries for 61 yards and a score in addition to catching one pass for seven yards.

The Patriots are a wagon right now and showing no signs of stopping, so it’s little surprise the energy is high in Foxborough.

