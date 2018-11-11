NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony’s Time With Rockets ‘Soon’ Will End

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets reportedly are going their separate ways.
It’s been a whirlwind couple months for Anthony as of late. He signed a one-year deal with the Rockets in the summer after he was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks and Anthony reached a buyout agreement, leading to his deal with the Rockets.
It’s hardly been a fairy tale story during his time in Houston. The 10-time All-Star has appeared in 10 games this season averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. But now, it sounds like Anthony will be searching for a new team very shortly, per The New York Times’ Marc Stein.
If Houston does indeed waive Anthony, it will owe him the full $2.4 million that’s on his contract. The Rockets are 4-7 on the season and need to turn things around if they want a shot at the playoffs. And it sounds like they’re going to try to do so without Anthony.
