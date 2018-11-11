NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony’s Time With Rockets ‘Soon’ Will End

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets reportedly are going their separate ways.

It’s been a whirlwind couple months for Anthony as of late. He signed a one-year deal with the Rockets in the summer after he was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks and Anthony reached a buyout agreement, leading to his deal with the Rockets.

It’s hardly been a fairy tale story during his time in Houston. The 10-time All-Star has appeared in 10 games this season averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. But now, it sounds like Anthony will be searching for a new team very shortly, per The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Rockets have denied they are waiving Carmelo Anthony, but two sources close to the situation say Anthony has been informed that his brief time with the team will soon be ending. Anthony has been listed as "out" for Houston's game tonight against Indiana due to illness — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2018

If Houston does indeed waive Anthony, it will owe him the full $2.4 million that’s on his contract. The Rockets are 4-7 on the season and need to turn things around if they want a shot at the playoffs. And it sounds like they’re going to try to do so without Anthony.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images