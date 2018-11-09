NESN Bruins Podcast: Taking Stock Of First Month; Is A B’s Trade Looming?

At times, the road has been bumpy for the Boston Bruins. At others, it’s been pretty smooth.

Basically, the young NHL season has played out just the way most people expected for the Black and Gold so far.

Thursday night’s ugly 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks notwithstanding, the B’s have to feel pretty good about their current standing, sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division.

In spite of a lack of secondary scoring behind the red-hot Patrice Bergeron line, amid occasional struggles from Tuukka Rask and a handful of injuries, Boston has been able to tread water thus far.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen returned Thursday for the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” where they took stock of the first month of the season and where the Bruins are at through the first handful of games. They talked about those aforementioned issues, wondered whether a trade could be coming and looked ahead to an important weekend that precedes another long road trip.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images