NFL Rumors: Chiefs Vs. Rams Game Moved To LA Due To Azteca Stadium Turf Woes

The Los Angeles Rams will enjoy unexpected home comforts when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL will move the Rams versus Chiefs Week 11 game from Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to Los Angeles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a sources. The teams now will play each other at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams’ home stadium.

Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game now is being moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions in Estadio Azteca, per sources. Back to LA for the Rams, who have been training for altitude in Colorado Springs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

The teams originally were scheduled to face off Monday in Mexico City, but the “soupy” playing surface sparked alarm in the NFL’s headquarters this week and prompted some players to consider sitting out the game, according to Schefter.

If Monday night’s game is played in Mexico City, a number of Rams and Chiefs players are now strongly considering not playing in that game on that messy surface, per sources. “It’s not fair to risk our health,” one prominent player said today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

The NFL now appears to have headed off players’ direct action by taking the extraordinary step of relocating the highly anticipated contest between the teams that share the NFL’s best record after 10 weeks of regular-season play.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images