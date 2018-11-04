NFL Rumors: Ravens’ John Harbaugh On ‘Hot Seat’ Amid Underwhelming Start

John Harbaugh better start winning — or else.

The Baltimore Ravens head coach enters Week 9 on the “hot seat,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. The Ravens have lost three of their last four and sit 4-4 — good for third in the AFC North — after a 3-1 start.

“Sources say internal pressure is mounting on Harbaugh in a season that we new coming in was going to be win-or-else, playoffs-or-bust,” Rapoport said. “There is frustration with the team that they have not quite gotten over the hump.”

From @gmfb Weekend: #Ravens coach John Harbaugh is on the hot seat… and former Baltimore WR Steve Smith responds to the news. pic.twitter.com/MY4QsEo6vX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2018

Although rumors of Harbaugh’s job security have swarmed since before the 2018 NFL season began, it’s nevertheless surprising to see someone with his pedigree on the “hot seat.” In a league devoid of much premier coaching talent, Harbaugh unarguably has been one of the NFL’s best head coaches since taking the Ravens job in 2008.

The 56-year-old led Baltimore to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images