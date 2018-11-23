NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Still Expected To Play Despite Practice Absence

The status of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly hasn’t changed despite his practice absence Friday.

Brady is expected to play Week 12 against the New York Jets, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Friday.

Brady suffered a knee injury Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The injury appeared to occur when Brady caught a double pass from wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Brady was present for practice Tuesday and was limited Wednesday. The Patriots didn’t practice Thursday, but he was listed as limited on a hypothetical injury report.

Brady is scheduled to speak to the media Friday afternoon. The Patriots also will list Brady’s game status in Friday’s injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images