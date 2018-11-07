Plzen Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Real Madrid had better not blow this chance to boost its revival.

The Spanish soccer giant will take on Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday in the Czech Republic in a UEFA Champions League Group C game, which pits the three-time defending champion against a minnow in European soccer’s elite competition. Real Madrid can retain its top spot in the Group C standings with a victory, while Plzen will be eliminated with a loss and if AS Roma beats CSKA Moscow in the group’s other game.

Real Madrid has undergone significant change since its last Champions League outing, a 2-1 win over Plzen on Oct. 23. Real Madrid fired Julen Lopetegui as head coach six days later and replaced him with Santiago Solari. Los Blancos won their first two games under Solari’s leadership, and this will be his first Champions League test.

