Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Quotes ‘Sweet Caroline’ In Gleeful Reaction To Contract

Steve Pearce feels right at home at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman channeled his inner Neil Diamond on Saturday in his triumphant reaction to his new contract with the team. Pearce, the 2018 World Series MVP, quoted Fenway Park staple song “Sweet Caroline” to tell fans via Twitter he’s coming back next season.

Sweet Caroline Good times never seemed so good I'd be inclined To believe they never would But now #ImBack — Steve Pearce (@WayneTwentyOcho) November 17, 2018

Pearce, 35, secured himself in Red Sox lore last month by hitting three home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

He told WEEI’s Rob Bradford he was hoping “something good happens” between the Red Sox and him this offseason. Pearce doesn’t need Neil Diamond to tell him how good these times are for him.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images