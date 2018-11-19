Reggie Jackson Warns Manny Machado About Hustling If He Signs With Yankees

Many teams will be looking to add star power to their lineup, and Manny Machado certainly provides that. But his “Johnny hustle” comments may cause some teams to think twice before signing the Major League Baseball free agent.

The 26-year-old has been linked to a number of teams, including the New York Yankees. But if he’s going to play for the Bronx Bombers, he may want to add “hustle” to his vocabulary. Hal Steinbrenner already said the star’s comments were “troubling” and he’d need Machado to justify what he said.

And now Reggie Jackson is speaking out, saying Machado’s act won’t bode well for him if he does indeed sign with the Yankees.

“I can’t understand a player saying that. That ain’t going to play here,’’ the Hall of Famer told The New York Daily News. “I was a pretty good player and I ran hard every single at-bat. It takes talent to run fast, but it doesn’t take talent to run hard. Effort is the least we can ask of ourselves.’

“It takes a special guy to play here,’’ he added. “I’ve seen guys sign here and say it’s the happiest day of their lives. Then I’ve seen them get traded or retire and it turns out that’s really the happiest day of their lives.’’

Machado will have to be prepared to explain his comments if the Yankees have as much interest in him as reported. His answer likely will decide whether New York wants to commit to him, or pass on the four-time All Star.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images