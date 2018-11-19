Watch This Poor Skydiver Get Parachute Caught In Fence Before NASCAR Race

Skydiving is sweet and all, until you find yourself hanging from a fence.

Such a scenario presented itself to an unfortunate daredevil before Sunday afternoon’s Ford EcoBoost 400.

Minutes before the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, wind carried an unidentified skydiver right into the catch fence. The man eventually walked way OK, but not before legions of NASCAR fans could have a few laughs at his expense.

Check this out:

What happens at a NASCAR race when it gets windy? Skydivers… stuck in a fence. pic.twitter.com/PexO0NxXU9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 18, 2018

Yeah, not ideal.

As for the race, Connecticut native Joey Logano picked up his first Cup Series title, thanks to a bold pass of Martin Truex Jr. with 13 laps left. Kyle Busch, meanwhile, had a tough finish to his season — much to the pleasure his many haters.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images