Rolled Tide: Alabama Would Face These Long Odds Vs. Bills In Hypothetical Game

The University of Alabama Football team isn’t good enough to punch too far above its weight.

That’s the conclusion of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which installed the Crimson Tide as 28.5-point underdogs in a hypothetical matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to OddShark.

According to the VP of Risk Management at @SuperBookUSA (@golfodds), they'd set the Bills as a 28.5-point favorite in a hypothetical game against Alabama. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 8, 2018

Defending CFP national champion Alabama currently is 9-0 and eyeing back-to-back crowns. The Bills are 2-7, as their decades’-long streak of mediocrity continues.

Football fans often wonder how the best college teams might fare against the worst NFL teams, but this spread represents the first time (that we know of) professional oddsmakers weighed in on a hypothetical matchup like this.

Since the NCAA’s best clearly would have little-to-no shot of beating one of the NFL’s worst, the only question worth asking now is: would the Bills cover that spread against the Crimson Tide.

There’s only one way to answer that question.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images