These Hockey Uniforms For MLB Teams Are Best Things You’ll See All Day

Ever wonder how your favorite Major League Baseball team would look in hockey uniforms?

No? Well, you probably should’ve.

Ferry Designs recently designed hockey uniforms for every MLB team, and the results are fantastic. In all honesty, you could make the case that each hockey uniform is better than its baseball counterpart

Check these out:

What if MLB teams played hockey instead? (Part 6 of 6)

This series was a blast to make tell me your favorite!#Dodgers #Rockies #Dbacks #SFGiants #LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/whYavj1aI1 — Ferry Designs (@Ferry_Designs) November 3, 2018

Here’s each uniform compiled in one graphic, courtesy of ESPN’s John Buccigross:

I Love these baseball uniform is hockey uniforms for him @Ferry_Designs. Most are good but Astros, Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers, Royals, Blue Jays, White Sox stand out. pic.twitter.com/wqf8hDAIVl — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 5, 2018

So, which uniform is the best?

As a matter of fact, it might be one that didn’t even make the final cut.

I went with the powder blue Cardinals jerseys in the end, but felt I should post the "Bird on the Stick" version anyway #STLCards pic.twitter.com/LpuDl2R9OQ — Ferry Designs (@Ferry_Designs) November 5, 2018

Again, nearly all of these uniforms are amazing. The San Francisco Giants are the only team that might have gripe.

Anyways, here’s our top five (excluding the St. Louis Cardinals alternate):

1. Oakland Athletics

2. Boston Red Sox

3. San Diego Padres

4. Chicago Cubs

5. Tampa Bay Rays

On second thought, maybe the Los Angeles Angels should make that list. And hey, the Arizona Diamondbacks look pretty sweet, too. Hell, we even could put the New York Yankees at No. 1.

Actually, forget what we said: The Boston Red Sox clearly have the best hockey uniform. Those blue outlines are the difference maker.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images